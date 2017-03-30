Target recalls toy over possible choking hazard - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Target recalls toy over possible choking hazard

Posted: Updated:

Target is recalling about 19,000 magnetic tic tac toe games for a possible choking hazard.

Target said they received one report of the magnets falling off the game piece and voluntarily recalled the games. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves a magnetic tic tac toe 10x10 inch plywood board with nine X and heart-shaped game pieces. The game pieces have a magnet on the back.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says in addition to posing a choking hazard when two or more magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside the intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis, and death. The Commission says internal injury from magnets can pose lifelong health effects.

The model number for the recalled games is 234-25-1089 and is printed on the bottom right corner of the product.

The games were sold at Target stores nationwide from December to February for about $5.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tic tac toe game and return it to any Target store for a full refund.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Flooding closes SR 165 in Green Township

    Flooding closes SR 165 in Green Township

    Saturday, July 1 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-07-01 19:54:20 GMT
    Both lanes of State Route 165 in Greenford are closed due to flooding, according to dispatchers. The Ohio Department of Transportation closed the area of 165 between U.S. Route 62 and State Route 46 before 10 a.m. Saturday morning. As of 3:45 p.m., the road remains closed.  More >>
    Both lanes of State Route 165 in Greenford are closed due to flooding, according to dispatchers. The Ohio Department of Transportation closed the area of 165 between U.S. Route 62 and State Route 46 before 10 a.m. Saturday morning. As of 3:45 p.m., the road remains closed.  More >>

  • 5 of 6 wounded in New York hospital now in stable condition

    5 of 6 wounded in New York hospital now in stable condition

    Saturday, July 1 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-07-01 17:45:08 GMT
    Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.More >>
    Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.More >>

  • Warren Now! aims to attract new businesses to the city

    Warren Now! aims to attract new businesses to the city

    Saturday, July 1 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-07-01 16:14:48 GMT
    Filling up empty store fronts in downtown Warren and encouraging new businesses to open up throughout the city is the mission of a new collaborative effort known as Warren Now! Warren Now! held its first meeting this week to start the conversation at the Tech Belt Innovation Center. Agencies and economic development groups involved in the collaborative are brainstorming ways to financially support future businesses that want to come to the area. "Any aspiring entrepr...More >>
    Filling up empty store fronts in downtown Warren and encouraging new businesses to open up throughout the city is the mission of a new collaborative effort known as Warren Now! Warren Now! held its first meeting this week to start the conversation at the Tech Belt Innovation Center. Agencies and economic development groups involved in the collaborative are brainstorming ways to financially support future businesses that want to come to the area. "Any aspiring entrepr...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms