Target recalls toy over possible choking hazard

Target is recalling about 19,000 magnetic tic tac toe games for a possible choking hazard.

Target said they received one report of the magnets falling off the game piece and voluntarily recalled the games. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves a magnetic tic tac toe 10x10 inch plywood board with nine X and heart-shaped game pieces. The game pieces have a magnet on the back.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says in addition to posing a choking hazard when two or more magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside the intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis, and death. The Commission says internal injury from magnets can pose lifelong health effects.

The model number for the recalled games is 234-25-1089 and is printed on the bottom right corner of the product.

The games were sold at Target stores nationwide from December to February for about $5.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tic tac toe game and return it to any Target store for a full refund.