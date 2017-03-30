Hoerig family reacts to Brazilian court decision

The family of murdered U.S. Air Force Major Karl Hoerig is not giving up its fight to have his wife brought back to the Valley to stand trial for his murder and face the full extent of possible penalties under Ohio law.

The Supreme Federal Court of Brazil has voted 4-1 in favor of extraditing Claudia Hoerig to face an aggravated murder charge for her husband's death 10 years ago.

However one media account said the court set stipulations that Hoerig should not receive the death penalty or life in prison, which are not allowed in Brazil, she should not serve more than 30 years and her time already served behind bars in Brazil should count towards her sentence.

A statement issued on Thursday by Edwin, Frances, Steve and Paul Hoerig stated that they believe Claudia Hoerig must be returned to Ohio and prosecuted under the laws of Ohio and not the laws of Brazil.

Although the family members expressed gratitude for the court decision, they say in their statement that Ohio's penalty, in this case, is a life sentence which may include parole.

“As citizens of this great country, we strongly believe the United States must not surrender its sovereign right and the sovereign right of Ohio to prosecute its’ own citizens for crimes committed in this land,” the statement concludes.

The statement says family members met this week with Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins who has led a fervent effort to bring Hoerig back here for prosecution.

Saying they don't want to jeopardize the case, the family says it will not make further comment until hearing further from Watkins.

Major Hoerig was found shot to death in his Newton Falls home on March 15, 2007.

Claudia Hoerig fled to her native Brazil to evade arrest and trial by taking advantage of Brazil's constitutional provision prohibiting the extradition of its citizens.

In reacting to the court decision, Congressman Tim Ryan noted that there are more steps in the process, including opportunities for Hoerig's attorneys to appeal.

In addition, Ryan says, the Brazilian executive branch has a say in whether extradition proceeds.