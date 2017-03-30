Hermitage launches 'Spot the Pothole' campaign

If you feel a sudden jolt when the tire on your car or truck sinks into a pothole, do you just mumble a curse to yourself and keep driving?

The city of Hermitage wants to turn that energy into something positive.

City officials are using social media to promote a “Spot the Pothole” campaign.

The Hermitage Facebook page is asking city residents to help them spot potholes on city-maintained roads.

The post asks drivers to report potholes via direct message through the Facebook site @hermitagepa or through the contact us link on the city's homepage www.hermitage.net.

The city is asking that reports include as much detail as possible about the location of the pothole.

The city is only responsible for roads that it maintains.

Pothole complaints on state maintained roads can be phoned into PennDOT at 1-800-fix-road.