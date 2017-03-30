Warren murder suspect nabbed in Detroit

Less than a month after U.S. Marshals put him on its “Dangerous Dozen” list of most wanted fugitives, authorities have tracked down a suspect wanted for murdering a Warren man.

The U.S. Marshal's Office says it has captured Shawn Johnson in Detroit.

Police allege that Johnson fatally shot John Kellar, 41, at Kellar's Stephens Ave. NW home in Warren on December 2.

A Warren woman, Alicia Binion, 36, told police she had been abducted by Johnson the night of the shooting but managed to escape.

Johnson has been charged with one count of murder. However, Warren Municipal Court records do not indicate that he faces any other charges such as kidnapping or abduction.