Warren murder suspect nabbed in Detroit - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren murder suspect nabbed in Detroit

Posted: Updated:
DETROIT -

Less than a month after U.S. Marshals put him on its “Dangerous Dozen” list of most wanted fugitives, authorities have tracked down a suspect wanted for murdering a Warren man.

The U.S. Marshal's Office says it has captured Shawn Johnson in Detroit.

Police allege that Johnson fatally shot John Kellar, 41, at Kellar's Stephens Ave. NW home in Warren on December 2.

A Warren woman, Alicia Binion, 36, told police she had been abducted by Johnson the night of the shooting but managed to escape.

Johnson has been charged with one count of murder. However, Warren Municipal Court records do not indicate that he faces any other charges such as kidnapping or abduction.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Doc's target not there, he opened fire anyway, police say

    Doc's target not there, he opened fire anyway, police say

    Saturday, July 1 2017 6:55 PM EDT2017-07-01 22:55:20 GMT
    Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.More >>
    Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.More >>

  • Most power restored in Valley after late night storms

    Most power restored in Valley after late night storms

    Saturday, July 1 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-01 22:50:51 GMT

    FirstEnergy crews were still at work Saturday morning restoring electricity to homes and businesses left in the dark following Friday night's stormy weather. By 6 a.m. Saturday the utility's website still showed more than 200 outages in Columbiana, Trumbull, and Mercer Counties. FirstEnergy reported 126 Columbiana County customers without power, with most of those in West and Hanover Townships. Seventy-four outages remained in Trumbull County. Forty-four of those are in Liberty Tow...

    More >>

    FirstEnergy crews were still at work Saturday morning restoring electricity to homes and businesses left in the dark following Friday night's stormy weather. By 6 a.m. Saturday the utility's website still showed more than 200 outages in Columbiana, Trumbull, and Mercer Counties. FirstEnergy reported 126 Columbiana County customers without power, with most of those in West and Hanover Townships. Seventy-four outages remained in Trumbull County. Forty-four of those are in Liberty Tow...

    More >>

  • Flooding closes SR 165 in Green Township

    Flooding closes SR 165 in Green Township

    Saturday, July 1 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-07-01 19:54:20 GMT
    Both lanes of State Route 165 in Greenford are closed due to flooding, according to dispatchers. The Ohio Department of Transportation closed the area of 165 between U.S. Route 62 and State Route 46 before 10 a.m. Saturday morning. As of 3:45 p.m., the road remains closed.  More >>
    Both lanes of State Route 165 in Greenford are closed due to flooding, according to dispatchers. The Ohio Department of Transportation closed the area of 165 between U.S. Route 62 and State Route 46 before 10 a.m. Saturday morning. As of 3:45 p.m., the road remains closed.  More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms