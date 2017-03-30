Babysitter pleads guilty in death of Youngstown infant - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Babysitter pleads guilty in death of Youngstown infant

Traniqua Floyd Traniqua Floyd
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown woman who was accused of murdering a two-month-old child will be sentenced later after pleading guilty to a less serious charge.

Traniqua Floyd, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of involuntary manslaughter.

An indictment handed up in 2014 charged Floyd with murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

According to the original indictment, the Atkinson Avenue woman caused the death of Jamar Jones on December 12, 2013.

Investigators say Floyd was the boy's babysitter.

The coroner ruled the death a homicide, saying the child suffered head trauma.

