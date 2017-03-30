Cause of fatal Shenango Twp. house fire may never be known

We may never know what caused a house fire that claimed the life of a Mercer County woman earlier this month.

A representative of the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Investigation Unit tells 21 News that the cause of the March 20th fire that claimed the life of Nancy Waugaman will remain undetermined.

Investigators say there was not enough evidence to determine what sparked the flames that spread through the Buckwalter Road home.

Authorities did find enough evidence to determine that the fire broke out in a living room sofa.

They say there is a high probability that Waugaman, who was known to smoke while on oxygen, may have started the fire with a cigarette.