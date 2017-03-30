Chad Anthony Scianna's attorney denies 'misappropriation' allegation

The attorney representing the man for whom the Chad Anthony's restaurant chain is named after is denying allegations from his former business partner that he misappropriated funds.

A statement issued Thursday by Attorney Brian Kopp said that allegations made against his client, Chad Anthony Scianna. are baseless and that it is Scianna that is owed money by his former partners.

Restaurant chain co-owner Tim Merlin filed a report with the Austintown Police Department this week claiming that the restaurant never received $33,205.75 from its participation in promotional deals offered through Valley Deals 365 and My Valley Deals.

Merlin told police that the Chad Anthony business should have received a share of the revenue from discount dinner coupons sold to customers through the promotions.

Instead, Merlin says the money was deposited into accounts associated with his former partner, with whom he severed business ties in January.

Although the name of the business partner had been redacted from the police report, Attorney Kopp's statement makes it clear that Chad Scianna was that partner.

21 News contacted Chad Scianna on Wednesday when we became aware of the police report. At the time, Scianna said he was unaware of the report or the allegations.

“Chad Scianna and his partners reached an agreement several weeks back for the buyout of Chad’s interest in the restaurant chain," Attorney Kopp stated in the release. "Instead of paying Chad the money due him, his former associates concocted this story for one reason and one reason only: to avoid paying my client money they owe him.”

Kopp says that as a consultant and owner, Chad Scianna was entitled to the money from the TV promotion as part of his compensation.

“The principles of the business knew of the TV promotion and were aware of the financial arrangement. The filing of a false complaint is a serious matter and we intend to use all available legal means to protect Chad’s reputation and to see that he is paid the money owed him,” Attorney Kopp said.

Police have not filed charges in connection with the complaint.

21 News reached out to Tim Merlin Thursday night. He had no comment on the statements from Scianna's attorney. He said that there is an investigation and the lawyers are looking at it.

The current owners of Chad Anthony's recently closed the Boardman location but still operates restaurants in Austintown, Liberty, and Salem.