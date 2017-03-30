Driver charged for fatal crash at Southern Park Mall

A Florida man is facing a vehicular homicide charge in a crash outside the Southern Park Mall last November that killed a Berlin Center woman.

Prosecutors said, Matthew Wilson, 23, had a seizure while driving a pickup truck, causing him to strike Judy Dailey, 65, outside the JCPenney store at the Southern Park Mall on November 29.

Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Michael Yacavone tells 21 News the reason Wilson is facing charges is that he has a condition that makes him prone to seizures and had willingly stopped taking his medication, but drove anyway.

Police say Wilson is not yet in custody but, has been cooperative.

Witnesses told police the truck jumped the curb, traveled down a driveway and struck a concrete post.