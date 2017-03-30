License required for free dog microchips in Trumbull County

UPDATE: The free microchips have been claimed.

====

A microchip is considered the best form of pet identification.

Thanks to a donation, the Trumbull County Dog Warden will be offering free chips for dog owners on March 31 and April 1 at the dog pound.

Dog Warden Gwen Logan says K-9 Connection has paid for the microchips but the supply is limited.

"They're not cheap, but they're donating them to the community. So the first 100 people to show up with dogs will get a microchip," Logan said.

The chips are the newest and smallest Nano chips. For the dog, it's like getting an immunization shot.

The chip is not a tracking device, but a permanent registered identification. "We've had dogs that were stolen and had a chip and we were able to return it to the original owner," said Logan.

A hand-held scanning device immediately identifies the pet's registered ID number and it's owners contact information. "It usually takes us about five minutes and then I'm calling you to get your dog home," Logan said. The dog warden says there is one requirement to get the free microchip implanted.

"You must have a Trumbull County dog license. If you don't have one already, we can certainly get you one here," Logan said.

The hours for the microchip days are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 31. And 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., or as long as the supply lasts on April 1. The Trumbull County Dog Pound is located at 7501 Anderson Avenue, NE.

