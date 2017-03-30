Trial date set for man accused of deadly Howland shooting

Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left multiple people injured.More >>
Ohio's plan to move its death row for the third time in a little over a decade is being delayed.
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.
An Ohio police officer says one man has been revived with the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone 20 times by police, but he still disagrees with a city councilman who asked if it's possible for emergency crews...
Nicholas Castellanos tripled to break a seventh-inning tie and the Detroit Tigers went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
Hector Villalba scored twice, Alec Kann had an assist and earned his fourth shutout and expansion Atlanta United beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Saturday night.
David Lingmerth lost his way off the tee but scrambled well enough to maintain his lead at the Quicken Loans National.
Nicholas Castellanos tripled to break a seventh-inning tie and the Detroit Tigers went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
Denard Span scored on a wild pitch in the 11th inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.
Hunter Pence drove in four runs and the San Francisco Giants pounced on Pittsburgh starter Gerrit Cole for seven runs then added six more against the bullpen to rout the Pirates 13-5 on Friday night.
Outside of Nazareth lives a merry young genius named Kedar Narayan, who wants to replace every manicured lawn in the country - even the world - with a pollinator garden irresistible to birds and bees.
A Pennsylvania man has been fined $3,500 for killing two bald eagles by directing his employees to pour a toxic pesticide over sheep carcasses on his western New York farm.
Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact.
