Wolf names ex-senator to Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A former Democratic state senator is being nominated to fill an opening on the five-member Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced his choice of John Wozniak for a seat recently vacated when Sean Logan was appointed to the Pennsylvanian Gaming Control Board.

Wozniak did not run last year for another term in a Johnstown-area Senate seat.

He'd been in the Legislature since 1980 and had served as the ranking Democrat on the Senate Transportation Committee.

Wozniak's confirmation requires two-thirds approval by the Republican-controlled Senate.

The job pays $28,500 a year.

