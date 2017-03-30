Ohio House OKs bill lifting renewable energy mandates - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A repeat attempt by state lawmakers to soften Ohio's renewable energy requirements has cleared the Republican-controlled Ohio House.

The bill heads next to the Senate, where its fate is unclear.

Representatives supported the bill Thursday 65-30, giving it enough votes to override a governor's veto. Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) vetoed a similar measure last session and has pledged to do so again.

The latest bill would soften language mandating utility companies to get a percentage of their power from alternative and advanced sources, such as solar and wind, by set dates. It also would eliminate penalties utilities face for non-compliance.

One of several changes the House Public Utilities Committee made to the bill this week added a protection limiting what Ohioans pay for utility profits on energy efficiency.

