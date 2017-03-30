Salt therapy an option for sinus relief

This time of year, many of us can become bogged down with sinuses and allergies. But, instead of turning to traditional relief, some are turning to salt therapy.

Dr. Tonia Farmer with the Lippy Group for Ear, Nose, and Throat has teamed up with Salt Sensations in Boardman for an educational series.

Dr. Farmer said the advantage to salt therapy is that it allows you to breathe in the salt. "With the Neti Pot and salt water irrigation you're not getting the effects on the lungs because it's just up here irrigating the sinuses," said Dr. Farmer. "But with salt therapy, it's helping to draw that inflammation out of your sinuses and out of your lungs."

Dr. Farmer is offering several more educational sessions at Salt Sensations in Boardman.

For more information, visit www.SaltSensationsUSA.com or call 330-953-2405.

