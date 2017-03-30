Salt therapy an option for sinus relief

Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Click the link to see all of the valedictorians that took part in this year's Ohio Lottery Best of the Class!More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
Front Yard Facelift is back! WFMJ Today and Gilmore Design are once again teaming up to give the front of your home some great curb appeal!More >>
The first Monday of each month, Attorney Dave Betras joins us to answer your legal questions.More >>
Charges have again been filed against former Pennsylvania restaurant owners accused of scavenging deer parts from trash bins outside butcher shops.More >>
Drive down any stretch of highway long enough, and you'll pass a sign recognizing a local business or organization that adopted that section of roadway.More >>
A man charged with killing five people in Ohio has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the deaths of three of them, a mother and her two college-age daughters.More >>
A bride traveling through northeast Ohio has found her missing wedding dress thanks to the help of social media.More >>
Police are continuing to investigate after a body was found in a burned car in a park in western Ohio.More >>
A Pennsylvania health network victimized by a worldwide cyberattack still isn't offering lab and diagnostic imaging services at 14 community and neighborhood offices, but is otherwise operating normally.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania driver narrowly avoided hitting other cars as the father of her children choked and hit her with the kids in the vehicle.More >>
PPG and its corporate foundation have donated $7.5 million to Pittsburgh's Carnegie Science Center, the largest gift ever given to the interactive museum.More >>
A former youth football coach in suburban Philadelphia has been charged with sexually assaulting three children.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman who overdosed on opioids while pregnant and had to undergo a cesarean section is being charged with assault on her unborn child.More >>
Outside of Nazareth lives a merry young genius named Kedar Narayan, who wants to replace every manicured lawn in the country - even the world - with a pollinator garden irresistible to birds and bees.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been fined $3,500 for killing two bald eagles by directing his employees to pour a toxic pesticide over sheep carcasses on his western New York farm.More >>
Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact.More >>
