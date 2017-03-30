Ohio officials encouraged by police standards participation

Nicholas Castellanos tripled to break a seventh-inning tie and the Detroit Tigers went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.More >>
Jose Ramirez homered to cap Cleveland's four-run rally in the sixth inning, and the Indians earned a split of Saturday's doubleheader against Detroit, beating the Tigers 4-1 in the nightcap.More >>
Hector Villalba scored twice, Alec Kann had an assist and earned his fourth shutout and expansion Atlanta United beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Saturday night.More >>
Hector Villalba scored twice, Alec Kann had an assist and earned his fourth shutout and expansion Atlanta United beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Saturday night.More >>
David Lingmerth lost his way off the tee but scrambled well enough to maintain his lead at the Quicken Loans National.More >>
David Lingmerth lost his way off the tee but scrambled well enough to maintain his lead at the Quicken Loans National.More >>
Nicholas Castellanos tripled to break a seventh-inning tie and the Detroit Tigers went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.More >>
Nicholas Castellanos tripled to break a seventh-inning tie and the Detroit Tigers went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.More >>
Denard Span scored on a wild pitch in the 11th inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.More >>
Denard Span scored on a wild pitch in the 11th inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.More >>
Charges have again been filed against former Pennsylvania restaurant owners accused of scavenging deer parts from trash bins outside butcher shops.More >>
Authorities have again charged two former Pennsylvania restaurant owners accused of scavenging deer parts from trash bins outside butcher shops.More >>
Drive down any stretch of highway long enough, and you'll pass a sign recognizing a local business or organization that adopted that section of roadway.More >>
Drive down any stretch of highway long enough, and you'll pass a sign recognizing a local business or organization that adopted that section of roadway.More >>
A man charged with killing five people in Ohio has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the deaths of three of them, a mother and her two college-age daughters.More >>
A man charged with killing five people in Ohio has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the deaths of three of them, a mother and her two college-age daughters.More >>
A bride traveling through northeast Ohio has found her missing wedding dress thanks to the help of social media.More >>
A bride who lost her wedding dress while traveling through Ohio has found it, thanks to social media.More >>
Police are continuing to investigate after a body was found in a burned car in a park in western Ohio.More >>
Police are continuing to investigate after a body was found in a burned car in a park in western Ohio.More >>
A Pennsylvania health network victimized by a worldwide cyberattack still isn't offering lab and diagnostic imaging services at 14 community and neighborhood offices, but is otherwise operating normally.More >>
A Pennsylvania health network victimized by a worldwide cyberattack still isn't offering lab and diagnostic imaging services at 14 community and neighborhood offices, but is otherwise operating normally.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania driver narrowly avoided hitting other cars as the father of her children choked and hit her with the kids in the vehicle.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania driver narrowly avoided hitting other cars as the father of her children choked and hit her with the kids in the vehicle.More >>
PPG and its corporate foundation have donated $7.5 million to Pittsburgh's Carnegie Science Center, the largest gift ever given to the interactive museum.More >>
PPG and its corporate foundation have donated $7.5 million to Pittsburgh's Carnegie Science Center, the largest gift ever given to the interactive museum.More >>
A former youth football coach in suburban Philadelphia has been charged with sexually assaulting three children.More >>
A former youth football coach in suburban Philadelphia has been charged with sexually assaulting three children.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman who overdosed on opioids while pregnant and had to undergo a cesarean section is being charged with assault on her unborn child.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman who overdosed on opioids while pregnant and had to undergo a cesarean section is being charged with assault on her unborn child.More >>
Outside of Nazareth lives a merry young genius named Kedar Narayan, who wants to replace every manicured lawn in the country - even the world - with a pollinator garden irresistible to birds and bees.More >>
Outside of Nazareth lives a merry young genius named Kedar Narayan, who wants to replace every manicured lawn in the country - even the world - with a pollinator garden irresistible to birds and bees.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been fined $3,500 for killing two bald eagles by directing his employees to pour a toxic pesticide over sheep carcasses on his western New York farm.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been fined $3,500 for killing two bald eagles by directing his employees to pour a toxic pesticide over sheep carcasses on his western New York farm.More >>
Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact.More >>
Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact.More >>