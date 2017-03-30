Boardman breaks ground for new fire station

Boardman Township officials broke ground on the community's new fire station.

The facility will be located along Market Street, near the Intermediate School, and replaces the nearly 100-year-old station along State Route 224.

"This places us about 45 seconds closer to the south end of the district where we have an extended response time, so this is going to move us a little bit closer and hopefully reduce our response times to the southern end of the community," said Chief Mark Pitzer.

Pitzer says the project has been "a long time coming." The current station has had issues with sewage back-up and mold.

If all goes as planned, crews should be in the new facility by about this time next year.

