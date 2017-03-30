Ohio inmate avoids more prison time in 2nd anthrax hoax case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who was imprisoned for arson and sentenced to more time behind bars for mailing white powder to government offices won't spend extra time in prison for a second anthrax hoax.

Prosecutors alleged 32-year-old Drew Manns sent letters claiming to contain deadly anthrax to a prisons committee and three central Ohio television stations. The powder was actually a sweetener.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2okWf9M ) reports his three-year sentence issued Wednesday in Franklin County on the resulting threat-related charges will be served simultaneously with a four-year federal sentence for the other hoax.

An attorney for the Elyria (eh-LEER'-ee-uh) man contends another inmate intimidated Manns into writing the letters. Attorney Jonathan Yoder also says Manns has a genetic condition that causes developmental disabilities and difficulty anticipating consequences of his actions.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

