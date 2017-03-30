'Alien: Covenant' clips are the stuff nightmares are made of

Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series win

Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series win

Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series

Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series

The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump

The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump

House GOP pushes bills to crack down on illegal immigration

House GOP pushes bills to crack down on illegal immigration

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban

Officials come out in support of Trump immigration ban

Officials come out in support of Trump immigration ban

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

Pastors in Texas find new ways to serve fearful immigrants

Pastors in Texas find new ways to serve fearful immigrants

Authorities say a man accused of flying a drone over a major Arizona wildfire posted the aerial photos on his website, leading to his arrest for hampering firefighting efforts against the stubborn blaze.

Authorities say a man accused of flying a drone over a major Arizona wildfire posted the aerial photos on his website, leading to his arrest for hampering firefighting efforts against the stubborn blaze.

Forecasters say Utah, Arizona and other parts of the Southwest could face more big wildfires this summer and fall, while hot and dry weather has also put the northern Great Plains at risk.

Forecasters say Utah, Arizona and other parts of the Southwest could face more big wildfires this summer and fall, while hot and dry weather has also put the northern Great Plains at risk.

Nevada has become the fifth state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes.

Nevada has become the fifth state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes.

Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.

Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.

Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.

Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.

Ex-doctor sought to extract revenge on former colleagues

Ex-doctor sought to extract revenge on former colleagues

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Ridley Scott knows how to scare us. He's been doing it for over 40 years.

But the new footage from his upcoming "Alien: Covenant" that premiered Thursday at CinemaCon makes that alien bursting out of John Hurt's chest look tame in comparison.

Scott wasn't in attendance at the annual gathering of theater owners and exhibitors but gleefully teased its terrors.

The hyperviolent sequences show new nightmares for the crew of the colony ship Covenant, with blood, shrieks and creatures emerging out of human backs and mouths.

There's also a bloody shower scene that could give "Psycho" a run for its money.

Starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup, "Alien: Covenant" begins haunting audiences on May 19.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.