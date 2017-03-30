Trump revives threat to change libel laws

The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump

The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

Authorities say a man accused of flying a drone over a major Arizona wildfire posted the aerial photos on his website, leading to his arrest for hampering firefighting efforts against the stubborn blaze.

Authorities say a man accused of flying a drone over a major Arizona wildfire posted the aerial photos on his website, leading to his arrest for hampering firefighting efforts against the stubborn blaze.

Forecasters say Utah, Arizona and other parts of the Southwest could face more big wildfires this summer and fall, while hot and dry weather has also put the northern Great Plains at risk.

Forecasters say Utah, Arizona and other parts of the Southwest could face more big wildfires this summer and fall, while hot and dry weather has also put the northern Great Plains at risk.

Nevada has become the fifth state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes.

Nevada has become the fifth state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes.

Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.

Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.

Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.

Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is reviving his attacks on news he doesn't like, threatening to target libel laws that govern freedom of the press.

"The failing @nytimes has disgraced the media world. Gotten me wrong for two solid years. Change libel laws?" he wrote on Twitter Thursday, taking yet another shot at a paper that has broken numerous stories on his fledgling administration.

Libel law in the U.S. generally makes it difficult for public figures to sue reporters and others who criticize them. The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that a plaintiff must demonstrate that statements were factually inaccurate as well as made with "actual malice" or a "reckless disregard" for the truth.

Gregg Leslie, the legal defense director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, said libel protections are based on the First Amendment and how it has been interpreted by the courts, and Trump can do little to change that.

"As far as the principle, we're never pleased to see a government official say that the messenger is the problem," he said.

During his campaign, Trump repeatedly threatened to weaken constitutional protections for the press to make it easier for him to sue them.

At a Texas rally last year, he said he wanted to "open up" U.S. libel laws "so when they write purposely negative and horrible and false articles, we can sue them and win lots of money."

"Believe me: If I become president, oh, do they have problems. They're going to have such problems," he said then.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about whether that's still his intention and how he would go about doing that.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.