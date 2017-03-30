Twitter eases 140-character limit in replies

The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

Authorities say a man accused of flying a drone over a major Arizona wildfire posted the aerial photos on his website, leading to his arrest for hampering firefighting efforts against the stubborn blaze.

Forecasters say Utah, Arizona and other parts of the Southwest could face more big wildfires this summer and fall, while hot and dry weather has also put the northern Great Plains at risk.

Nevada has become the fifth state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes.

Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.

Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Twitter has found more creative ways to ease its 140-character limit without officially raising it.

Now, the company says that when you reply to someone - or to a group - usernames will no longer count toward those 140 characters. This will be especially helpful with group conversations, where replying to two, three or more users at a time could be especially difficult with the character constraints.

When users reply, the names of the people they are replying to will be on top of the text of the actual tweet, rather than a part of it.

Last year, Twitter said it would stop counting photos, videos, quote tweets, polls and GIF animations toward the character limit. Twitter also said it would stop counting usernames, but the change did not go into effect until now.

Twitter, which has been struggling to attract new users, has been trying to appeal to both proponents and opponents by sticking to the current limit while allowing more freedom to express thoughts, or rants, through images and other media.

Twitter's character limit was created so that tweets could fit into a single text message, back in the heyday of SMS messaging. But now, most people use Twitter through its mobile app. There isn't the same technical constraint, just a desire on Twitter's part to stay true to its roots.

Of course, there are ways to get around the limit , such as sending out multi-part tweets, or taking screenshots of text typed elsewhere.

