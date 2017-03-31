Vigil remembers child and grandparents who died in Youngstown ar - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Vigil remembers child and grandparents who died in Youngstown arson

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Thursday marked two years since the murder of a 10-year-old girl and her grandparents in Youngstown. 

The bodies of 10-year-old Corrine Gump and those of her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt, were found in their burning home on Powers Way in Youngstown on March 30, 2015.

The fire was later ruled arson and Robert Seman was charged with murder. 

The home has since been torn down, but for many people, the memories and pain remain.  

"I can still hear her opening up the back door and hopping in and saying, 'Hi grandma what are you doing?' and now it's not there anymore," said Corinne's grandmother Marcia Braden who was among the dozens of people who gathered where the home once stood.

Friends and family members brought purple and pink flowers and stuffed animals in memory of the three.

"We loved her and we miss her," said Braden. 

The capital murder case against Robert Seman, the man charged with murdering all three victims is set to continue in less than two weeks. 

Seman is scheduled to appear in Portage County court for the final pre-trial before the jury trial begins.

The case was moved to Portage County because of what a judge felt was extensive media coverage in Mahoning County.

