Driver flees after his truck is rear-ended in Howland

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating unusual circumstance surrounding an accident in Howland Township that sent three people to the hospital.

Three people were inside a small SUV that rear-ended a pickup truck at Pleasant Valley Road and North Road at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers say the driver of the truck got out and ran from the accident scene.

The patrol tells 21 News that the three people in the SUV  went to the hospital for treatment of injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The trooper says they're trying to figure out who was driving the truck was and why he ran.

