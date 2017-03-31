Driver flees after his truck is rear-ended in Howland

The search goes on for two more people wanted for a two state crime spree that began in Lawrence County and ended in Ohio. Aircraft, deputies and K9 tracking dogs are searching a wooded area in Harrison County, Ohio for 25-year-old Tyler Amos of Cochranton, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle believe that Amos is one of three people who were surprised early Saturday when the owner of Cable Hardwoods showed unexpectedly up at the Portersville Road business in P...More >>
The Peter Allen Inn in Kinsman is a nearly 200 year old building, but there is a distinct feeling that this is just the beginning. Last month, the facility hosted its first wedding and also earned the Mahoning Valley Historical Society's award for commercial revitalization.More >>
A Lawrence County man was killed on Saturday after his car crashed into a toll booth.More >>
Both lanes of State Route 165 in Greenford are closed due to flooding, according to dispatchers.More >>
Manny Pacquiao lost his WBO welterweight world title to Jeff Horn in a stunning, unanimous points decision in a Sunday afternoon bout billed as the Battle of Brisbane in front of more than 50,000 people.More >>
Nicholas Castellanos tripled to break a seventh-inning tie and the Detroit Tigers went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.More >>
Hector Villalba scored twice, Alec Kann had an assist and earned his fourth shutout and expansion Atlanta United beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Saturday night.More >>
David Lingmerth lost his way off the tee but scrambled well enough to maintain his lead at the Quicken Loans National.More >>
Nicholas Castellanos tripled to break a seventh-inning tie and the Detroit Tigers went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.More >>
Outside of Nazareth lives a merry young genius named Kedar Narayan, who wants to replace every manicured lawn in the country - even the world - with a pollinator garden irresistible to birds and bees.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been fined $3,500 for killing two bald eagles by directing his employees to pour a toxic pesticide over sheep carcasses on his western New York farm.More >>
Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact.More >>
