Trailers burn at campground south of Lisbon

Firefighters spent late Thursday and early Friday battling flames at two trailers on Mattix Road just south of Lisbon.

Crews from Lisbon, Franklin Township, and West Point drew water from a nearby lake to put out the fires which broke out before midnight at the Threshing Floor campground.

Firefighters managed to keep the flames away from two propane tanks on the property.

No one was injured, but a family told firefighters they owned four cats.

A captain with the Lisbon Fire Department tells 21 News they didn't find the remains of any animals in the rubble and had seen a few cats running outside the burning residence.

Both trailers are considered to be a total loss.

The American Red Cross was called out to help relocate four people displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.