Food supplier sues Antone's Banquet Center

A Cleveland-based food distribution company has filed a civil lawsuit against Antone's Banquet Center in Boardman.

According to the lawsuit, Hillcrest Egg and Cheese Company loaned Ross Scianna's company more than $380,000 dollars in 2015.

The company agreed that the loan could be partially paid off by credits that Antone's could earn by ordering food through them.

The lawsuit claims Scianna had not ordered supplies since February 23, and must now repay the loan, plus interest.

Antone's Banquet Center has since closed and a bank has taken control of the Market Street property.