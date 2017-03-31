Panera Bread to disclose calories and sugars in beverages

Panera Bread says it will post information about added sugars and calories for all of its self-serve beverages.

Beginning April 5th, the restaurant chain will post signs listing the nutritional information.

Panera executives say they will be the first national restaurant company to make the information available where customers can easily view it.

The chain also plans to introduce a new line of non-carbonated drinks that will be available nationwide by September.

They'll be free of artificial sweeteners, coloring, flavors and preservatives according to Panera.