School bus involved in one of two Lisbon area crashes

Retired Youngstown Police Detective William J. Blanchard died unexpectedly Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown with his daughter and close friends by his side. Blanchard, 66, of Boardman, most recently had a private law practice downtown. But he played a major role in his capacity as a detective in helping solve cases over the years involving some of Youngstown's most dangerous and high-profile criminals. In 2007, Blanchard and his colleagues resubmitted DNA evidence ...More >>
The search goes on for two more people wanted for a two-state crime spree that began in Lawrence County and ended in Ohio.More >>
Manny Pacquiao lost his WBO welterweight world title to Jeff Horn in a stunning, unanimous points decision in a Sunday afternoon bout billed as the Battle of Brisbane in front of more than 50,000 people.More >>
Nicholas Castellanos tripled to break a seventh-inning tie and the Detroit Tigers went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.More >>
Jose Ramirez homered to cap Cleveland's four-run rally in the sixth inning, and the Indians earned a split of Saturday's doubleheader against Detroit, beating the Tigers 4-1 in the nightcap.More >>
Hector Villalba scored twice, Alec Kann had an assist and earned his fourth shutout and expansion Atlanta United beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Saturday night.More >>
David Lingmerth lost his way off the tee but scrambled well enough to maintain his lead at the Quicken Loans National.More >>
Outside of Nazareth lives a merry young genius named Kedar Narayan, who wants to replace every manicured lawn in the country - even the world - with a pollinator garden irresistible to birds and bees.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been fined $3,500 for killing two bald eagles by directing his employees to pour a toxic pesticide over sheep carcasses on his western New York farm.More >>
Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact.More >>
