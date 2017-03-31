School bus involved in one of two Lisbon area crashes

First responders and state troopers in the Lisbon area were tied up on separate accidents that occurred just minutes and miles away from each other Friday morning. One of those accidents involved a school bus.

Firefighters were called out at around 7:45 a.m. when a tractor-trailer went off Route 30 and became stuck in a ditch just west of Route 172.

The highway patrol says on one was injured, but traffic had to be redirected until the Ohio Department of Transportation could clear the road.

As crews were on the scene of that crash, dispatchers received a call about ten minutes later that a Lisbon school bus had rolled onto its side along the 6500 block of St. Jacobs-Logtown Road.

Firefighters first on the scene reported that there were no students on the bus and the driver was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating both accidents.