New Dress to Succeed location

Clothing is more than just a shirt and a tie to the folks at Dress to Succeed.

Any pair of shoes or pants makes a difference to those who benefit from this program.

The third and newest location of Dress to Succeed is now open at the Community Correction Association in Youngstown providing free professional clothing to their men and women.

“I like the men and women to dress with dignity and pride,” said Rose Carter, the Dress to Succeed Executive Director.

Carter says this is her passion for helping those who are recently out of jail feel great when striving to re-enter the working world.

Carter says it makes these folks feel on top of the world when going to interviews.

“It tells that future employer, or someone that's looking, that he can make a difference with our company and he can be reformed,” said Carter.

The donations continue to pour in at all locations but they always need more items especially men's clothing.

Within three months, almost 500 people have been dressed in the other two Dress to Succeed locations.

“We wanted it to look like a boutique and we get all really nice clothing from not only the community and the churches but we get it from all the consignment shops,” said Carter.

These shops were a no-brainer for the Community Correction Association to open on site and help their community succeed.

“They don't have to worry about their overall appearance they are able to go in there with confidence and it's one of the biggest barriers to re-entering society is the lack of employment,” said David Stillwagon, CCA Chief Executive Director.

Dress to Succeed has plans to expand to Toledo in the coming months.