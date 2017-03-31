Austintown principal placed on leave

Austintown school officials are not saying why a principal has been placed on leave.

School Superintendent Vince Colaluca confirmed to 21 News on Friday that Middle School Principal James Penk is on administrative leave.

Superintendent Colaluca says he cannot reveal any more information because the investigation is in its early stages and school officials have not had a chance to speak with Penk.

The school board has not taken any action regarding the investigation that Colaluca characterizes as a personnel matter.

The matter does not involve children, according to the following statement released by the school:

"An administrator from the Austintown Local Schools was placed on paid administrative leave effective March 16, 2017, until further notice, pending an internal investigation. While the district cannot comment on personnel matters under the law, the district wants to assure parents this investigation has nothing to do with any student interaction."

The Ohio Department of Education records shows no history of disciplinary history for Penk.

The records show Penk was first licensed as a principal in 2004.