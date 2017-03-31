Austintown principal placed on leave

A fatal one-car accident shut down Route 11 southbound in Johnston Twp. on Sunday.More >>
A fatal one-car accident shut down Route 11 southbound in Johnston Twp. on Sunday.More >>
The search goes on for two more people wanted for a two-state crime spree that began in Lawrence County and ended in Ohio.More >>
The search goes on for two more people wanted for a two-state crime spree that began in Lawrence County and ended in Ohio.More >>
Manny Pacquiao lost his WBO welterweight world title to Jeff Horn in a stunning, unanimous points decision in a Sunday afternoon bout billed as the Battle of Brisbane in front of more than 50,000 people.More >>
Manny Pacquiao lost his WBO welterweight world title to Jeff Horn in a stunning, unanimous points decision in a Sunday afternoon bout billed as the Battle of Brisbane in front of more than 50,000 people.More >>
Nicholas Castellanos tripled to break a seventh-inning tie and the Detroit Tigers went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.More >>
Jose Ramirez homered to cap Cleveland's four-run rally in the sixth inning, and the Indians earned a split of Saturday's doubleheader against Detroit, beating the Tigers 4-1 in the nightcap.More >>
Hector Villalba scored twice, Alec Kann had an assist and earned his fourth shutout and expansion Atlanta United beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Saturday night.More >>
Hector Villalba scored twice, Alec Kann had an assist and earned his fourth shutout and expansion Atlanta United beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Saturday night.More >>
David Lingmerth lost his way off the tee but scrambled well enough to maintain his lead at the Quicken Loans National.More >>
David Lingmerth lost his way off the tee but scrambled well enough to maintain his lead at the Quicken Loans National.More >>
Nicholas Castellanos tripled to break a seventh-inning tie and the Detroit Tigers went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.More >>
Nicholas Castellanos tripled to break a seventh-inning tie and the Detroit Tigers went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.More >>
Outside of Nazareth lives a merry young genius named Kedar Narayan, who wants to replace every manicured lawn in the country - even the world - with a pollinator garden irresistible to birds and bees.More >>
Outside of Nazareth lives a merry young genius named Kedar Narayan, who wants to replace every manicured lawn in the country - even the world - with a pollinator garden irresistible to birds and bees.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been fined $3,500 for killing two bald eagles by directing his employees to pour a toxic pesticide over sheep carcasses on his western New York farm.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been fined $3,500 for killing two bald eagles by directing his employees to pour a toxic pesticide over sheep carcasses on his western New York farm.More >>
Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact.More >>
Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact.More >>