Hermitage McDonald's employee and boyfriend charged with robbing restaurant

A Sharon couple is free on bond after appearing in court for allegedly robbing the Hermitage McDonald's Restaurant on East State Street.

Restaurant shift manager Heather Patalon, 24, and her 21-year-old live-in boyfriend, Demetrius Mesach Wilson-Home made their initial appearances Friday before a district magistrate.

Police revealed shortly after the March 21st robbery, they knew that a restaurant employee had helped set up the crime.

Investigators say Patalon blocked open the back door of the restaurant for her boyfriend who then came in wearing a mask and holding an Airsoft pistol on Patalon while ordering her to open the office safe.

Police Chief Eric Jewell told 21 News that both suspects cooperated with the investigation once they had been identified.

Authorities recovered the stolen money, the pistol, ski mask and other evidence after searching the suspect's residence.

Patalon is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary, as well as two counts of theft.

Wilson-Home faces the same charges as well as robbery and burglary.

Both are free on $25,000 bond and are due back in court on April 25.