Trumbull County Dog Pound runs out of free microchips

If you planned to have a free identifying microchip inserted under your dog's skin at the Trumbull County Dog Pound Saturday, you're out of luck.

Dog Warden Gwen Logan tells 21 News that the response from pet owners was so great, the 100 free chips were all snatched up on Friday.

The chips, donated by the K-9 Connection, is not a tracking device, but a permanent registered identification.

Logan says people with licensed dogs can still obtain a microchip at a cost of $25.

The Trumbull County Dog Pound is located at 7501 Anderson Avenue, NE.