Meridian Road slated for resurfacing in Youngstown and Austintown

A road project that's getting a lot of attention lies between the city of Youngstown and Austintown Township.

It's the resurfacing of Meridian Road in Mahoning County.

The project is a joint effort between the county and the city of Youngstown.

The project will be done in two phases.

Starting from Mahoning Avenue, north to I-680. Followed by Mahoning Avenue, south to Cornersburg.

No start dates for the work have been announced.