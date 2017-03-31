Meridian Road slated for resurfacing in Youngstown and Austintow - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Meridian Road slated for resurfacing in Youngstown and Austintown

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio -

A road project that's getting a lot of attention lies between the city of Youngstown and Austintown Township.

It's the resurfacing of Meridian Road in Mahoning County.  

The project is a joint effort between the county and the city of Youngstown.

The project will be done in two phases.  

Starting from Mahoning Avenue, north to I-680. Followed by Mahoning Avenue, south to Cornersburg.  

No start dates for the work have been announced.

