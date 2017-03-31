Convicted Warren heroin dealer faces at least 10 years in prison

Federal authorities say a Warren man is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison after he was convicted of having more than a kilogram of heroin and firearms.

Ricardo B. McKinney, 31, is scheduled to sentenced on July 19.

“This is a criminal who does not belong on the streets of Warren or anywhere else,” said David A. Sierleja, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. “The amount of deadly drugs he had, and the fact that he’s a felon with firearms, demonstrates that prison is the proper place for this defendant.”

A jury convicted McKinney on two counts of distribution of heroin, one count of possession with the intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms following a week-long trial.

McKinney sold heroin on two occasions in early 2015. Warren police arrested McKinney on Feb. 25, 2015, with approximately 1657.2 grams of heroin and two handguns.

Investigators say McKinney was prohibited from having a firearm because of prior felony convictions, according to court documents and trial testimony.

McKinney was forced to forfeit nearly $30,000 and the two firearms seized as part of the investigation.