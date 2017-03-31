Knife-wielding woman robs Liberty bank

Liberty police are investigating the robbery of a bank along Belmont Avenue.

Police say the Key Bank was robbed shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say the suspect is a woman who was wearing all black clothing and had a veil over her face.

Key Bank officials have released a surveillance image of the suspect.

The teller told police that the woman was holding a knife and made a threat.

No one was injured, but the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Liberty police department at 330-759-1315.