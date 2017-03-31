Coroner rules death of missing Farmdale man as an accident

A Youngstown woman was found dead in the bed of a Warren apartment due to an alleged overdose.More >>
Home Depot is recalling thousands of light fixtures sold at its stores. More than 64,000 three and four-light vanity fixtures from the "Home Decorators Collection." The light shades can detach and fail, posing burn and laceration hazards. Overall, there have been more than 100 reports of the shades falling, including reports involving lacerations to the head, the arm and the leg. There was also one report of a burn to the arm. Consumers can contact Des...More >>
A portion of State Route 5 in Mecca Township is open again after while fire crews battled a bar fire.More >>
Youngstown city schools has a new interim superintendent.More >>
The missing Howland elderly man has been found and returned home safely.More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is in the race leader's yellow jersey as the 2017 Tour de France embarks on a first full road stage.More >>
Jose Ramirez homered twice, and the Cleveland Indians snapped Justin Verlander's decade-long streak of games with at least one strikeout, chasing the Detroit star in the fourth inning of an 11-8 win over the...More >>
Prominent venture capitalist Dave McClure says he is sorry for what he called inappropriate conduct.More >>
Outside of Nazareth lives a merry young genius named Kedar Narayan, who wants to replace every manicured lawn in the country - even the world - with a pollinator garden irresistible to birds and bees.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been fined $3,500 for killing two bald eagles by directing his employees to pour a toxic pesticide over sheep carcasses on his western New York farm.More >>
Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact.More >>
