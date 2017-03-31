Coroner rules death of missing Farmdale man as an accident

A body found this week in Lake Erie has been positively identified as that of a missing Farmdale man.

The Erie County Coroner tells NBC affiliate WICU, that the remains found Friday on the shores of Presque Isle Bay are those of John Peters.

An autopsy completed on Saturday determined that Peters died from terminal aquatic immersion, which means that the 91-year-old man could have died from either drowning or hypothermia.

The coroner says the extent of decomposition made it difficult to further pinpoint the cause of death.

The death has been ruled an accident.

Peters was identified by the clothing he was wearing when he was found, as well as medical stents in his body.

The remains were found just east of where Peters' van was discovered, hanging off the edge of a dock in Erie on March 1.

Peters was reported missing on February 28.

Until his van was found, the last sign of Peters was at a Shell station in Orwell, Ohio and the record of a credit card purchase made at the Sparkle Market in Cortland.

Scuba teams had been searching the off the lake shore but found no sign of the missing man.