Two hospitalized after Youngstown knife fight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police say two people were taken to the hospital following a knife fight Friday night.

Officers tell 21 News that just after 6:00 p.m., two people got into an argument near the corner of Livingston Street and Clay Street on the city's East Side.

A 911 caller told police that one of the people pulled out a knife.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment of their wounds.

The names or conditions of the victims have not been released.

Police are still investigating.

