Women's recovery home to open in Liberty Township

A recovery house for women battling addiction to drugs and alcohol is opening in Liberty Township.

A non-profit organization called Project 180 is dedicated to helping the Mahoning Valley become number one in addiction recovery.

Esther's Home will be created in the former Beeghly home, which sits on 8.5 acres of land.

The facility will provide 12 women at a time with a place to live and recover for seven months.

The Christian based program is aimed at helping women physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

After seven months at Esther's Home, CEO April Mack said the organization will continue working with those recovering.

"We take them by the hand and lead them step by step whether that's working through the court issues that they may have, custody issues, getting a job, getting a drivers license, getting a car we will walk those steps with them," said Mack.

Saturday morning at 7:30, more than 60 community volunteers will get to work on the home preparing it for the summer opening.

Liberty Township trustee Jodie Stoyack tells 21 News she supports the project and is glad the former Beeghly home will be well kept.

