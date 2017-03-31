Women's recovery home to open in Liberty Township

A portion of state route 5 in Mecca Township closed Monday morning while fire crews battled a bar fire. According to call records from Trumbull County Dispatch, a call came in at 1:44 AM that a motion alarm had gone off at the kitchen porch and patio entrance. Moments later, Trumbull Dispatch got word that the "Tracks In... Again" bar on State Route 5 was fully engulfed in flames and that it looked like the fire had started on the back deck. Several fire trucks were on s...More >>
Police have issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 63-year-old man from Warren.More >>
Police have cancelled an endangered missing adult alert for a 63-year-old man from Warren.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is in the race leader's yellow jersey as the 2017 Tour de France embarks on a first full road stage.More >>
Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is in the race leader's yellow jersey as the 2017 Tour de France embarks on a first full road stage.More >>
Jose Ramirez homered twice, and the Cleveland Indians snapped Justin Verlander's decade-long streak of games with at least one strikeout, chasing the Detroit star in the fourth inning of an 11-8 win over the...More >>
Jose Ramirez homered twice, and the Cleveland Indians snapped Justin Verlander's decade-long streak of games with at least one strikeout, chasing the Detroit star in the fourth inning of an 11-8 win over the Tigers on...More >>
Brandon Belt started San Francisco's comeback with an RBI single in a three-run seventh inning, then added a two-run homer in the eighth as the Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 Sunday for their...More >>
Brandon Belt started San Francisco's comeback with an RBI single in a three-run seventh inning, then added a two-run homer in the eighth as the Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 Sunday for their season-high sixth...More >>