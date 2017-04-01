Ohio man indicted in slaying of Ohio college student

Mill Creek Park Police are investigating graffiti supporting rape that was found on a bike trail Monday morning.More >>
Mill Creek Park Police are investigating graffiti supporting rape that was found on a bike trail Monday morning.More >>
The search goes on for two more people wanted for a two-state crime spree that began in Lawrence County and ended in Ohio.More >>
Two are behind bars and one is on the loose following a two-state crime spree that began in Lawrence County and ended in Ohio. Police are searching for 45-year-old Donald McClain III. A warrant is out for his arrest on 11 charges, mostly all conspiracy related. Tyler Amos, 25, of Cochranton, and Brandy Rombold, 38, of Ellwood City have both been arrested, and each face 36 charges, 24 of them felonies. Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle believe t...More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is in the race leader's yellow jersey as the 2017 Tour de France embarks on a first full road stage.More >>
Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is in the race leader's yellow jersey as the 2017 Tour de France embarks on a first full road stage.More >>
Jose Ramirez homered twice, and the Cleveland Indians snapped Justin Verlander's decade-long streak of games with at least one strikeout, chasing the Detroit star in the fourth inning of an 11-8 win over the...More >>
Jose Ramirez homered twice, and the Cleveland Indians snapped Justin Verlander's decade-long streak of games with at least one strikeout, chasing the Detroit star in the fourth inning of an 11-8 win over the Tigers on...More >>
Brandon Belt started San Francisco's comeback with an RBI single in a three-run seventh inning, then added a two-run homer in the eighth as the Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 Sunday for their...More >>
Brandon Belt started San Francisco's comeback with an RBI single in a three-run seventh inning, then added a two-run homer in the eighth as the Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 Sunday for their season-high sixth...More >>
Prominent venture capitalist Dave McClure says he is sorry for what he called inappropriate conduct.More >>
Prominent venture capitalist Dave McClure says he is sorry for what he called inappropriate conduct.More >>
Outside of Nazareth lives a merry young genius named Kedar Narayan, who wants to replace every manicured lawn in the country - even the world - with a pollinator garden irresistible to birds and bees.More >>
Outside of Nazareth lives a merry young genius named Kedar Narayan, who wants to replace every manicured lawn in the country - even the world - with a pollinator garden irresistible to birds and bees.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been fined $3,500 for killing two bald eagles by directing his employees to pour a toxic pesticide over sheep carcasses on his western New York farm.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been fined $3,500 for killing two bald eagles by directing his employees to pour a toxic pesticide over sheep carcasses on his western New York farm.More >>
Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact.More >>
Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact.More >>