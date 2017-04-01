Austintown mom faces second child endangering charge - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown mom faces second child endangering charge

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio -

The Austintown mom who had already been charged with child endangering after her four-year-old daughter was found walking alone along township road, now faces the same charge in another Valley community.

A warrant was issued by Niles Municipal Court for 26-year-old Kirsten Adkins after Weathersfield Police charged her with child endangering on Thursday.

According to a police report, Adkins' daughter was found wandering in a yard on the 2500 block of Walnut Street on March 18.

Police spotted an open door at a neighboring house and found no one at home.

After investigating, police say they learned that Adkins had dropped her daughter off at the house that morning thinking that her relatives were there to care for the child.

According to the report, Adkins did not check to see if anyone was actually at home before leaving for work.

The other child endangering charge involves an incident investigated by Austintown police who say a woman found Adkins' daughter walking barefoot and alone along New Road on Monday.

The latest available traffic count information shows that more than 9,400 cars and trucks drive along that stretch of New Road daily.

Township police located the child's home after learning that she was the same little girl found wandering two doors down from her mother's New Road apartment a week earlier.

After no one answered a knock on the apartment's back door, the officer walked through the front door which had been left open.

Police say they opened a bedroom door and found Adkins and her boyfriend sleeping.

Neither had any idea that the girl had left the apartment, according to the report.

Adkins pleaded not guilty to child endangering Wednesday in an Austintown Courtroom.

The next court hearing for Adkins in Austintown is scheduled for April 24.

