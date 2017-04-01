I-680 ramp opens again in Youngstown after truck crash

Youngstown Police opened up I-680 southbound to the 7-11 connector after it shut down traffic on the ramp for nearly five hours Saturday.

A truck carrying crushed cars turned over in the area shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday and police were diverting traffic from the area.

Police and first responders from the Youngstown Fire Department were also called to the scene.

A crew from the Ohio Department of Transportation was also dispatched to the scene to help police clear up the oil and debris spread across the road.

The accident is still under investigation.