SR 165 in Green Township now open after flooding

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mahoning Co., Ohio -

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Saturday afternoon State Route 165 (W. South Range Road) between US 62 and Lisbon Rd. in Green Township, Mahoning County is now open.

ODOT said the road had been closed due to flooding since early Saturday morning. 

    "I would say crops look worse this year than the average year." That's how Sam Detwiler ,owner of Detwiler Farms, would describe this year's local corn crop.  Close to 7 inches of rain fell in many spots across the Valley in June leaving corn crops swimming in excess moisture.  "It would be much taller , the color should be a darker green, the rows should be growing close so you don't see any soil between the rows of corn." adds Detwiler.  Fields...

    Youngstown police have charged a man accused of hiding a loaded gun under a mattress where his son was sleeping. Victor Jackson, 40 was arraigned Monday on a weapons charge following his arrest on Saturday. Police say they found the gun after police responded to a fight between Jackson and his wife, who told police that she had hidden in a bathroom because her husband had been threatening her with a gun

    The search goes on for two more people wanted for a two-state crime spree that began in Lawrence County and ended in Ohio. 

    Two are behind bars and one is on the loose following a two-state crime spree that began in Lawrence County and ended in Ohio. Police are searching for 45-year-old Donald McClain III. A warrant is out for his arrest on 11 charges, mostly all conspiracy related.  Tyler Amos, 25, of Cochranton, and Brandy Rombold, 38, of Ellwood City have both been arrested, and each face 36 charges, 24 of them felonies.  Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle believe t...

