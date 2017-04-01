Columbus police ask for help in identifying boots found with human legs inside

The Columbus Division of Police are asking the public to help identify a pair of woman's boots with human legs inside that were found earlier this week.

Sergeant Stan Latta with CPD's Homicide Unit spoke to media Friday on the incident, which occurred in South Columbus on Tuesday.

The Sergeant says the severed legs were found in a trash waste collection facility.

Police believe the dumpster that traveled into the trash truck that moved the boots was from the northwest side of the city.

Detectives say the incident could have occurred between March 21 and March 28.

The boots are of the brand "Just Fab" and are a size 10, according to the CPD's Facebook page.

Authorities are waiting on autopsy results from their coroner's office to uncover more details.

Police ask anyone with information to contact CPD's Homicide Unit 614-645-4730 or detectives in CPD's Missing Unit at 614-645-4624.

