Police: Suspect on loose after shooting on Roy St. in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Suspect on loose after shooting on Roy St. in Youngstown

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

One person was wounded during a shooting in a West Side neighborhood in Youngstown, according to police.

21 News was on scene along the 2100 block of Roy Street Saturday as police searched for the shooter, but the suspect has not been found. 

Police say a neighbor shot another neighbor in the leg. 

Another neighbor tells 21 News that there have been issues in the past regarding drugs. 

Stay connected with 21 News as we learn more about this developing story.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Lawrence county senior recounts encounter with armed robbers

    Lawrence county senior recounts encounter with armed robbers

    Monday, July 3 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-07-03 21:33:40 GMT
    Two people are in custody and a third suspect is wanted by police in connection with a crime spree over a three day period in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Authorities say the suspects may have committed a dozen or more robberies and burglaries at homes and businesses across several counties. The most serious and violent crime took place early Saturday at Cable Hardwoods on State Route 488 in Lawrence county. Police say the business owner, 60-year old Jeff Cable and his 84-year old fa...More >>
    Two people are in custody and a third suspect is wanted by police in connection with a crime spree over a three day period in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Authorities say the suspects may have committed a dozen or more robberies and burglaries at homes and businesses across several counties. The most serious and violent crime took place early Saturday at Cable Hardwoods on State Route 488 in Lawrence county. Police say the business owner, 60-year old Jeff Cable and his 84-year old fa...More >>

  • New Castle Police find 39 bags of drugs in suspect's underwear

    New Castle Police find 39 bags of drugs in suspect's underwear

    Monday, July 3 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-07-03 21:01:10 GMT
    Two brothers from New Castle pulled them over and found cash and drugs, some of which were stuffed inside one of the suspect's underwear. The New Castle Police Department's Street Crimes Unit stopped a car on West Washington Street Friday for a traffic violation. During a search of the car and the suspects, police say they found 38 packets of cocaine and one bag of heroin concealed in the underwear of a man identified as 34-year-old Ira Lee. They also found $2,109 in his pockets. P...More >>
    Two brothers from New Castle pulled them over and found cash and drugs, some of which were stuffed inside one of the suspect's underwear. The New Castle Police Department's Street Crimes Unit stopped a car on West Washington Street Friday for a traffic violation. During a search of the car and the suspects, police say they found 38 packets of cocaine and one bag of heroin concealed in the underwear of a man identified as 34-year-old Ira Lee. They also found $2,109 in his pockets. P...More >>

  • Warren drug raid uncovers heroin, nets eight arrests

    Warren drug raid uncovers heroin, nets eight arrests

    Monday, July 3 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-03 20:55:01 GMT

    An early morning drug raid on Warren's Northwest side nets 8 arrests. Warren police say they arrived to 230 Vermont Ave. NW Monday morning at about 5:30 a.m. where the Street Crimes Unit made three arrests inside the home.  Eric Dotson Jr., Corey Yates and Darrelle Williams were arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin and trafficking in methamphetamine. Police arrested five additional people outside of the h...

    More >>

    An early morning drug raid on Warren's Northwest side nets 8 arrests. Warren police say they arrived to 230 Vermont Ave. NW Monday morning at about 5:30 a.m. where the Street Crimes Unit made three arrests inside the home.  Eric Dotson Jr., Corey Yates and Darrelle Williams were arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin and trafficking in methamphetamine. Police arrested five additional people outside of the h...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms