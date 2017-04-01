Police: Suspect on loose after shooting on Roy St. in Youngstown

One person was wounded during a shooting in a West Side neighborhood in Youngstown, according to police.

21 News was on scene along the 2100 block of Roy Street Saturday as police searched for the shooter, but the suspect has not been found.

Police say a neighbor shot another neighbor in the leg.

Another neighbor tells 21 News that there have been issues in the past regarding drugs.

