Ford recalls 52,000 F-250 trucks

Ford is recalling approximately 52,000 2017 Ford F-250 trucks due to transmission issues.

The gasoline-powered 6.2-liter vehicles may move while shifted into park, according to the company.

The automaker is advising owners to use the parking brake at all times when shifting their vehicle into park to keep the vehicle stationary.

In the affected vehicles, a damaged park rod actuating plate might not actually shift into park within the automatic transmission.

If the parking brake is not applied, it could result in the vehicle moving with the gear selector in park without warning, increasing the risk of injury or crash, says Ford in a news release.

The company says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include certain 2017 Ford F-250 gasoline-powered 6.2-liter vehicles built at Kentucky Assembly Plant Oct. 9, 2015 to March 30, 2017.

The recall involves approximately 52,608 vehicles located in North America, including 48,421 in the United States and federalized territories and 4,143 in Canada.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 17C06.

Dealers will inspect and replace the park rod actuating plate as necessary at no cost to the customer.