Volunteers help with new recovery home in Liberty Township

There's a new effort to fight addiction in the Valley.

A recovery home for women is preparing to open in Trumbull County in a residential party of Liberty Township.

Saturday, more than 60 volunteers pitched in to help get the facility ready.

The volunteers worked hard tearing down wallpaper, tearing up the carpet and working outside. This all took place at the former Beeghley home in Liberty Township on Sampson Road.

Everyone was there to support Project 180. A nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the Valley become number one in addiction recovery.

It was emotional for many like Marcia Mikkelsen who lost her 28-year-old son on Mother's Day last year to an overdose.

"Everybody loved him. He had a really hard struggle and I wish he had this opportunity," said Mikkelsen.

This house sitting on 8.5 acres of land will become Esther's Home. A faith-based facility for women only who want to recover from drug or alcohol abuse.

"We are thankful that people are excited that we are here and they are excited that there is an opportunity to see a change," said Project 180 CEO April Mack.

There are six bedrooms and four full bathrooms inside of the home. This means it is enough space for 12 women at a time to move in for a seven-month recovery process.

Esther's Home is modeled after a facility in Georgia.

The Johnson's, from Bristoville Ohio, said their daughter is currently recovering in the Georgia Potters Home.

"Her mom and I say there's our Sarah back. Our daughter is back, you can see it on her face, you can hear it in her voice. That doesn't clear the whole past but it makes a great future," said Raymond lending a helping hand with his wife at the home.

Esther's Home is expected to be completed and ready for women to move in by the end of the summer. 21 News asked Liberty Township Trustee Jodi Stoyak about the project and the location of the home.

"I welcome certainly a faith-based operation that is trying to assists and help these women and I think it is a good thing," said Stoyack.

If you would like more information about Project 180 and Esther's Home, click here.