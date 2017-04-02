Farrell man charged in connection with deadly house fire

Austintown police say their non-emergency phone line is not working. Those who need to reach the police were told to call 911 to have their call taken. Police say they are in contact with the phone company and the lines should be working again shortly.More >>
A group of adults and teens from a North Jackson church and Mahoning Valley mosques recently went to Toledo to welcome Syrian refugees.
One of two New Castle brothers pulled over for a traffic violation was found with cash and drugs, some of which was stuffed inside the suspect's underwear, according to police.
Youngstown State University is preparing the campus for the 19th edition of the Summer Festival of the Arts.
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.
Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is in the race leader's yellow jersey as the 2017 Tour de France embarks on a first full road stage.
Jose Ramirez homered twice, and the Cleveland Indians snapped Justin Verlander's decade-long streak of games with at least one strikeout, chasing the Detroit star in the fourth inning of an 11-8 win over the...
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.
