Farrell man charged in connection with deadly house fire

A Farrell man is jailed without bond, charged with conspiring to set a deadly fire in that city last weekend.

Court records show that 63-year-old Blaine Elliot Coleman was arraigned Thursday night on one count of criminal homicide, two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and four counts of conspiracy to commit arson.

Three of the counts outlined in the criminal complaint are related to an arson that causes death.

The court record shows that Coleman is charged in connection with an incident that took place on Saturday, March 25 in Farrell, the same date that the body of 46-year-old Regina Norris was found in her burning Wallis Avenue home.

Investigators say the fire was started on the first floor of the home and the victim's body was found on the second floor.

Coroner Dr., John Libonati said at the time of the fire that he suspected that Norris died the result of smoke inhalation.

The Farrell fire chief confirmed to 21 News on Saturday that the fire at the home of Norris was set on purpose, but the arsonist had intended to burn down a home next door.

Because the charges are non-bailable offenses under Pennsylvania law, Coleman remains in the Mercer County Jail.

Coleman is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing before District Magistrate Dennis Songer on April 11.