Neighbors evacuated after Youngstown home catches fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Fire crews were called after neighbors on Youngstown's south side were forced to evacuate during an early morning fire on West Ravenwood Avenue.

Crews arrived at the home around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, and found the house already fully engulfed.

Authorities say no one lived at the residence, but neighbors on one side did have to leave their homes, while crews worked to put out the fire.

