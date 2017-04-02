Poland man sentenced for crash that left motorcyclist comatose - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Poland man sentenced for crash that left motorcyclist comatose

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Poland man was sentenced Monday for a traffic accident that left a motorcycle rider in a coma.

Judge John Durkin ordered that 30-old Steven Mentzer, Jr. serve at least twenty days of a six month sentence.

Mentzer was originally indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and driving under the influence following a July 15 accident on South Avenue in Boardman.

Under a plea deal, Mentzer pleaded guilty to vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Mentzer was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that struck a motorcycle and then hit a tree.

The rider of the motorcycle told police he was in a coma for an extended period of time and was unable to recall any details about the crash. 

As part of his sentence, Mentzer is required to undergo drug and alcohol treatment. His driver's license is suspended for five years, although driving privileges can be restored in 45 days.

