Youngstown Game Jam is a weekend of creativity

They aren't getting much sleep, but this weekend video game lovers from all over the place are in Youngstown creating actual games from scratch in just two days.

Teams get about 48 hours to make a video game, with the clock starting Friday night. It's called a game jam; 51 people spread around the McDonough Museum of Art with a computer and a time limit.

"It's really fun. It's really exciting," said Tom Goldthwait.

"There's just so much you can do. Whatever your imagination lets you do," said event organizer Kendra Corpier.

Right after they settled in Friday night, they learned the theme for the weekend: deception. Where they go from there is the fun part.

"Right now you're just a little cat. We just randomly picked a cat," said Brian McCombs. "Has to run across this floor that has tiles disappearing on it. The object is to try and get across as fast as possible, but the tiles randomly disappear and if you walk into a tile that disappeared you fall through and you die and have to start over."

"It's a haunted house. So it's actually for two players, where one player is a ghost hunter, haunted house explorer, something like that," said Goldthwait. "The other player is playing a ghost who would like to continue being the ghost and is trying to kill our explorer."

Everywhere you look this weekend there's a workstation with people working on a game. It comes together pretty quickly. While they're allowed to sleep, that doesn't mean they are. This might be the caffeine capital of the Valley this weekend.

"Did you guys sleep at all last night?" asked 21 News reporter Steve Vesey. "I did not," said Nick Uroseva. "We wanted to have a working version of our game by Saturday morning and we did what it took to make that happen and we hit that goal."

So you combine programmers, artists, and maybe a few energy drinks and you get a weekend gamers can enjoy on a lot of levels.

"Seeing what they're doing with the virtual reality. They were showing their game to me last night, what they have so far and it's really cool," said McCombs.

"You get to meet all sorts of people that are basically like-minded. They all have the same goal. They just want to have fun and make video games," said Corpier.

Video games that didn't exist until this weekend.

If you would like to see some of the finished products this weekend, the Youngstown Game Developers will live stream the presentations on their YouTube channel at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.