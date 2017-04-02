Truck clips mailboxes, snaps pole after crash in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Truck clips mailboxes, snaps pole after crash in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

One person was sent to the hospital on Sunday after a truck struck several mailboxes, then a pole on South Meridian Road. 

Police say at around 11:45 a.m., a pickup truck was traveling southbound on the road, then went off the Austintown side, clipping mailboxes.

The truck then crossed over the oncoming lanes and snapped a telephone pole near the First Church of Christ Scientist.

21 News was at the scene and saw the driver of the truck was in a ditch awaiting an ambulance.

Police say that a medical condition may have caused the accident. 

The driver was transported to St. Elizabeth Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.

