Ohio Lt. Gov. stepping down as state insurance director

By LISA CORNWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Ohio's lieutenant governor is stepping down as the state's insurance director.

Gov. John Kasich announced Friday that Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor was leaving her job as director of the Ohio Department of Insurance effective Friday. The governor has named department's deputy director, Jillian Froment, as the new director.

Taylor, a Republican, is continuing as Kasich's lieutenant and is one of four high-profile Republicans aspiring to governor. Taylor recently created the Mary Taylor for Governor committee and plans to make her campaign announcement later this year.

Taylor told The Associated Press on Friday she wanted to start focusing more on the future of the state. She said her decision also was made partly to allow more time for her campaign.

This story has been corrected to show that Taylor is one of four, not three, high-profile Republicans aspiring to governor.

