Former Penn State assistant gets $1.7M in whistleblower fees

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A former Penn State assistant coach is getting his legal fees paid after winning a whistleblower claim over his treatment by the university after Jerry Sandusky's child molestation arrest.

Judge Thomas Gavin on Thursday granted Mike McQueary's lawyers $1.7 million for their work on the case.

That's on top of the nearly $5 million Gavin awarded to McQueary in November.

The judge's new order is also giving McQueary $15,000 for a bowl bonus he would have earned if the school hadn't suspended him from coaching after Sandusky's arrest in November 2011. Penn State is also being ordered to pay about $34,000 in other legal costs.

A jury previously granted McQueary $7.3 million for defamation and misrepresentation.

Penn State says its lawyers haven't analyzed the judge's decision on legal fees.

